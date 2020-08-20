Osoyoos council considers Park and Trail ideas

Council Resolution to support the grant application for funding for Acacia Trail project.

The Province is now accepting applications from local governments, community groups and First Nations for nearly $160 million in infrastructure grants to help strengthen communities throughout British Columbia. The funding targets projects ranging from recreation and cultural centres to drinking water and wastewater facilities.

In partnership with the Government of Canada, the funds are being made available as part of the second intake of the Community, Culture and Recreation (CCR) infrastructure stream and the Rural and Northern Communities (RNC) infrastructure stream, both part of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan.

“Investment in infrastructure such as trail and cycling networks, arts and cultural installations and improving accessibility is so valuable to the tourism sector,” said Lisa Beare, B.C.’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. “This funding will help drive visitation, create jobs and increase revenues, benefiting the people in the tourism industry, which is especially important as we work towards recovering from the impact of COVID-19.”

The Town of Osoyoos trail system is an integral part of both the community’s visitor experience and is an amenity enjoyed by all our residents. The proposed Acacia Trail project will connect sẁiẁs Provincial Park (Haynes Point) to Acacia Court and Oleander Drive providing a link to shopping and existing trails.

OPTIONS

1. That Town Council supports an application to the Province for funding in the amount of

$500,000 under the Community, Culture and Recreation (CCR) infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan to construct a multi-use trail from Acacia Court

(Oleander Drive) to 32nd Avenue and sẁiẁs Provincial Park (Haynes Point).

2. That Council direct staff not to proceed with the application process.

RECOMMENDATION

Staff recommend Option 1.

Source: Staff document – Town of Osoyoos