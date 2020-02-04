Osoyoos Council approves grant application

BACKGROUND

The Osoyoos Child Care Centre was successful in receiving funding support from the Community Child Care Space Creation Program in 2019 in the amount of $892,500. That funding enables the Centre to renovate and add to the existing Child Care Centre to provide additional childcare spaces in accordance with the requirements of the Program. That Program would see additional childcare spaces for children under 36 months in age and children 30 months to school age created.

Since that time an additional funding opportunity through the Ministry of Children and Family Development’s Childcare BC New Spaces Fund has become available and the Centre would like to apply for an additional $3M to further expand the Child Care Centre and significantly improve the provision of licensed childcare in Osoyoos.

OVERVIEW

The Town and Child Care Centre have been in discussions with School District #53 to secure additional land for childcare expansion in Osoyoos. While those discussions are ongoing the Town and Centre would like to submit its funding application to the Province as these funds have been made available on a first come – first served basis. This additional funding application if approved would significantly increase the number of childcare spaces for the childcare groups noted above and for school age children and help address community needs.

The Osoyoos Child Care Centre has a long history of providing quality licensed childcare in the community on lands owned by the Town and the opportunity to expand and enhance the amount and quality of services offered through this opportunity should be supported. The Childcare BC New Spaces Fund application attached to this report provides more details in regards to their renovation and expansion plans. In order to make application to the fund a resolution of Council supporting that application is required. Town Council approval to make modifications to the existing building if grant applications were successful was approved by resolution on February 4, 2020.

