Border at Osoyoos – one of 3 crossings picked in BC

The rules state that anyone travelling TO Alaska must cross at one of the following locations in BC:

•Abbotsford-Huntingdon (British Columbia)

•Kingsgate (British Columbia)

•Osoyoos (British Columbia)

The Canada Border Services Agency is tightening up the rules for Americans and other foreign nationals travelling through Western Canada on the way to Alaska, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning Friday, foreign nationals travelling to Alaska for non-discretionary purposes will only be allowed to enter the country through five border crossings in Western Canada.

Each visitor will be allowed a “reasonable period of stay” to make the journey, but will be limited to following “the most direct route” to Alaska, according to a CBSA press release. They must avoid all national parks, leisure sites and tourism activities along the way, and must report to Canadian border officers when they leave the country.

Every driver will be given a tag to hang from their rear-view mirror “to support compliance,” the press release says. That tag will include the date by which they must leave Canada.

Source: CBC