Orchard Haven facility has an outbreak

Interior Health has declared Thursday a COVID-19 outbreak at Orchard Haven long-term care at Keremeos.

One staff member and one resident have tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing is occurring and anyone in close contact with these individuals are provided direction on self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms.

Orchard Haven is a long-term care facility operated by Interior Health. It has 38 publicly funded long-term care beds.

Interior Health will continue to monitor the situation, while implementing infection control and preventive measures.