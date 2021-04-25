Orchard Haven facility has an outbreak

,

Thanks to Global Okanagan and the Penticton Herald

Interior Health has declared Thursday a COVID-19 outbreak at Orchard Haven long-term care at Keremeos.

One staff member and one resident have tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing is occurring and anyone in close contact with these individuals are provided direction on self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms.

Orchard Haven is a long-term care facility operated by Interior Health. It has 38 publicly funded long-term care beds.

Interior Health will continue to monitor the situation, while implementing infection control and preventive measures.

Kelowna Sandalwood Retirement Resort COVID-19 Assisted/Independent Living 4/22/2021
Kelowna Cottonwoods Care Center Short Stay Units COVID-19 Residential 3/8/2021
Penticton The Hamlets at Penticton Gastrointestinal Illness (GI) Residential 4/18/2021

Oliver Daily News