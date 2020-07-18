Let’s get to it.

It’s the rage – get a mask – maybe a dozen. Many want you to have one at all times.

So what does Dr. Bonnie Henry say

No need for a mask in your daily life with a few exceptions –

1. on transit

2. riding in a car with a non family member

3. in a personal service space – hair, nails, etc.

4. any hospital or care home – if requested to come in

5. in any public or private space of more than 10 people who are not family

6. Dr. Henry recognizes that many very young or elderly people would react poorly to a mask

7. in any small confined retail shop

8. above for non-medical masks – professionals have access to high end masks

9. masks should not be used during high level excising

10. Best rules – think, keep your distance, use mask where/where recommended. Read lots of opinions and

make up your own mind. Listening only to a fairy princess with a wand is not really a good idea… IMH (see title of piece)