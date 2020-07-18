Let’s get to it.
It’s the rage – get a mask – maybe a dozen. Many want you to have one at all times.
So what does Dr. Bonnie Henry say
No need for a mask in your daily life with a few exceptions –
1. on transit
2. riding in a car with a non family member
3. in a personal service space – hair, nails, etc.
4. any hospital or care home – if requested to come in
5. in any public or private space of more than 10 people who are not family
6. Dr. Henry recognizes that many very young or elderly people would react poorly to a mask
7. in any small confined retail shop
8. above for non-medical masks – professionals have access to high end masks
9. masks should not be used during high level excising
10. Best rules – think, keep your distance, use mask where/where recommended. Read lots of opinions and
make up your own mind. Listening only to a fairy princess with a wand is not really a good idea… IMH (see title of piece)
Comments
bob barker says
Have you noticed – not many really care about this…..
The Mask – a new movie starring a cast of well known TV characters
To wear or not to 2ware
Ever notice that facts, opinions, statistics are given in dribs and drabs ……so the followers of experts must constantly monitor who/whomever is pontificating.
If there was two fish and chip shoppes in any town – I would go to the one that has the cook and workers with a mask but not the diners.
Really hard to pick that fish flesh off the bone with a BLM mask on face while wearing blue rubber gloves.
To be gender neutral and PC – Tinker Bell loved Peter the Pan – was Pete a Pixie lol ??