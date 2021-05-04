Open letter to Oliver Council

Fact: The feasibility study into an Aquatic Centre for the Southern Okanagan is based on a grant from the provincial government and matching contributions from two civic councils and the OIB.

Fact: Both RDOS rural areas A and C have decided not to contribute to the cost of the feasibility study.

Now my request – anyone please comment on what is being done here.

Is the feasibility study designed to prove the project can be built and where?

Or is the study designed to prove that the “idea” rejected so many times in the past – will NOT work?