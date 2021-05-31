Open Letter

Well, time is passing us by. It has been a while since I sent out one of these “blind copy” emails updating everyone on the progress of the project to archive our Boy Scout history in our local public museums. Last year we celebrated 110 years of Scouting in the South Okanagan. While covid restrictions limited what we were able to do, it was wonderful seeing five museums put on a display of their unique local Scouting archives. And the commemorative postage stamp, courtesy the Penticton Stamp Club, is now part of those archives.

But the project continues. While travel has been out of the question this year, I have had numerous lengthy telephone conversations with total strangers once again. There are so many historic photos and documents out there, all awaiting opportunities for people to travel and visit their museums. Many of you receiving this email have shared your experiences and pictures with me. Please make a point some time this year to get those items into the museum in the town where you grew up.

I also have a number of files for our museums but will likely not get to the Valley before September. I miss those trips where I peruse museum archives, write stories, and share old Scouting experiences with people (these are always fascinating). Perhaps later this year I will share some of these highlights with you once I know the supporting documents, photos, etc are safely ensconced in our museums.

I recently followed a chain that started with old newsreel footage of soapbox derby racing in the South Okanagan. Don’t ask, I have learned over the years to pursue leads that I stumble across. They take me to interesting places and interesting people. This led to the Naramata website where I stumbled across an obituary notice about a gentleman who contacted me three years ago. At that time he gave me some handwritten reminiscences about his Penticton years and his 10 years in Scouting here. That visit with Don Gray eventually led to phone conversations with two of Mona Ante’s son’s. And some stories about Scouting in the 1950s and 60s in Penticton have been confirmed. And now I know what to do with those handwritten anecdotes.

For now, please continue to be aware of this project. Spread the word. There are wonderful stories buried in boxes in basements and attics. But this material will end up in the garbage if folks are not aware of its historical significance.

You are receiving this email because you indicated interest in the project at some point in the past. If you wish to be removed from the list, please send me a private email and your wish is my command.

Be safe. We will meet again. Please take care of those valuable archives.

Gerry Lamb

Interim Chair

South Okanagan Historical Group