OOSAR Receives Donation from Osoyoos Rotary

Search & Rescue volunteers recognized at recent First Responder Gala

Oliver/ Osoyoos Search & Rescue volunteers will receive a cheque for $1477.00 from the recent

Annual First Responder Gala 2020 hosted by the Rotary Club of Osoyoos. This cheque is the first donation that will be applied towards a much-needed Truck & Trailer Station, soon to begin construction.

The president of the Rotary Club of Osoyoos, Cheryle King, will be presenting a cheque to

members of Oliver Osoyoos Search & Rescue. There will also be a sneak peak of what the new

Truck/ Trailer Station will look like, once built.

This station will substantially increase our response time capability by up to one hour, to Oliver/

Osoyoos and area residents. Trucks, trailers and equipment can be securely stored and loaded

and ready to go for emergencies in any weather or temperature. Every second counts when it

comes to survival and best outcomes.

Background

• OOSAR is run by 100% volunteer efforts and we provide search and rescue services in

response to emergency and disaster situations.

• Last year our 25 members put in over 6500 hours of their own time, outside of their jobs

and families.

• Operational funding is applied for annually to the RDOS, BCSARA, BC Government

Gaming Grants, other grants, as well as donations

• Our service area is a large portion of the RDOS, focusing on the communities of Osoyoos

and Oliver as well as some outlying areas. Assistance is provided to other jurisdictions

when tasked.

• When required, OOSAR provides search and rescue services on ground, water, ice, and

mountain/avalanche, as well as first aid and assistance during civil e