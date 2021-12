As ODN slowly winds down …………..we want to thank a lot of people.

Today just the announcement that buttons are coming off the site and final accounting is being prepared for a dismal year in revenue. But that was my decision.

I am still looking for stellar Christmas photos from the artisans featured here over the years…

Send them in to oliverdailynews@gmail.com

School is out – time to ski and toboggan – Stay Safe.

I am optimistic we will have a much better year in 2022