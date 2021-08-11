One of Oliver’s great citizens has passed

Ella Evelyn “Dot” Cranston

November 28, 1925 – August 5, 2021

On Thursday, August 5, 2021, “Dot” Cranston of Oliver passed away peacefully at McKinney Place Extended Care at the age of 95 years.

She was predeceased by her husband Charles Edward Cranston and step-daughter Jill Sullivan. Dot will be fondly remembered by a loving family including step-grandchildren Steven and David Sullivan as well as many extended family and friends.

Dot enjoyed a long career in banking but her true passion was volunteering in her community and to name a few, included life long volunteering at Parks & Rec, gardening at McKinney Place and weeding at the museum. Later in life, she enjoyed scrapbooking.

Over the years she was awarded many awards for her community involvement including: in 2002, awarded the Golden Jubilee Award at the SS Sicamous; 2005, Spirit of Oliver Citizen Award; 2007, Spirit of Oliver Special Achievement Award; 2008, Oliver Country Market Life Membership; 2009, Heritage Certificate and in 2011, Spirit of Oliver Volunteer Recognition Award.

A graveside service at the Oliver Cemetery will be held at a later date.

