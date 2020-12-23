One more death at McKinney Place – 8

·IH is reporting 49 new cases since Monday, for a total of 3,440.

·679 cases are active and on isolation.

·Thirty-two people are in hospital; seven of them in ICU.

·Total number of deaths in IH has risen to 18.*

* The following is attributable to Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health:

“Despite hope on the horizon in the fight against COVID-19, the terrible impacts of this pandemic continue to affect people throughout the Interior. Sadly today we report another COVID-19 related death at McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver; the eighteenth Interior Health death since the start of this challenging pandemic. Our condolences go out to the loved ones and caregivers of the latest person to succumb to COVID-19 in the Interior. Each death reminds us of the important commitment we must all make to follow the public health guidance that will keep us safe as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available throughout the region.”

Update on outbreaks:

·Teck mining operations has 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.

·McKinney Place long term care in Oliver has 75 cases: 54 residents and 21 staff.

-Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has eight cases: four residents and four staff.

·Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna remains at 14 cases in total: seven residents and seven staff.

·Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 11 cases: six residents and five staff

