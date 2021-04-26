One Hundred X One Hundred – stories performed

X̌CƏCIKST X X̌CƏCIKST PROJECT

Venables Theatre and the Oliver One Hundred X One Hundred Project committee are excited to announce a Storytellers Series. We are looking for interested parties to share their stories of life in Oliver and the Ancestral, Traditional and Unceded Territory of the Syilx Peoples of the Okanagan Nation.

We are aiming for about 10 minutes per story. These stories will be performed, recorded and shared with our community and archived for years to come. Performances can be in the genre of your choosing, including but not limited to reading your story, dancing, reciting poetry, singing or other live performance art. If performing on stage is not your thing, you can still submit a story for others to share!

In order to assess interest in the project, we are asking storytellers to contact us with your name, preferred method of contact, a brief (1-2 sentences) summary of your story and the genre in which you would perform, (or if you would prefer to have someone else tell your story).

Expressions of interest can be emailed to submissions@venablestheatre.ca. Once the organizers have an idea of how many stories we will have to share, we will contact all those who have entered submissions with more information. More information about the ONE HUNDRED X ONE HUNDRED X̌CƏCIKST X X̌CƏCIKST PROJECT can be found here.

Please send your submission by May 31st. We look forward to learning through your stories!