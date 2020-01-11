On the Sunnyside

Cool as a Cucumber

Where did that expression come from? It is apparently based on facts that can be easily tested when you have a cucumber plant in your garden. Even in hot weather the core of the cucumber remains about 10 degrees cooler than the outer ‘skin’. If a cucumber is severed from the plant that does not happen anymore. The reason is that the plant keeps circulating plant juices that keep the core cooler or else it will spoil. That design feature is the result of a purposeful, creative plan. It also contains a life lesson for us.

Sometimes we get hot and bothered about what is happening to us. You might say the heat is getting to us. But if we are connected to the One who created us and maintain trust in His cooling advice for us, we can get through those troubling times as “cool as a cucumber”.

So, let’s keep cool,

Henry Wiebe