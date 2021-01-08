On the Sunnyside

Four Assurances for 2021

If we aren’t sick from Covid-19 we are sick of hearing about it. We have all been impacted by the losses, restrictions and stresses of the current, rampant disease. Instead of the uncertainties that have plagued us in 2020, let’s count on four assurances for 2021 in that are specifically promised to those who choose to trust in the Lord. I know that many will not be interested in this plan, but here is what encourages me.

Peace with God

This is not like a truce or agreement to tolerate each other. This is a loving relationship. Not only is the slate wiped clean of offences, there is acceptance into the family of God and all the blessings that come with it. It is the demonstration of God’s love for me! It sustains me!

Opposition

Those who choose to follow the Lord will be marching to a different beat. Christians can hide their faith to avoid conflict but those who seek to live a godly life will be targets for anything from ridicule to martyrdom. I still have it good in Canada. The expectation is that I will respond with love and respect no matter how badly or unfairly I am treated. That is tough to do! It challenges me!

Peace of God

No matter what negative circumstances or positive blessings come our way, there is the settled sense of harmony with God and His universe. This is not the only life – there is more to come. Negative or positive extremes in this life need not rob us of the joy of the Lord or divert our focus to material benefits. Unfortunately, many of us let that happen. Settled peace is a huge ideal! It allows me to rise above circumstances instead of chafing under them. It calms me!

Home

The ultimate plan is to bring us home to be with the Lord when this life is over. It is described as “better by far” in the New Testament. The Bible ends with a description of a new heaven and a new earth where things are done right. What a change that will be! It amazes me!

On the home stretch,

Henry Wiebe