On the Sunnyside

Two Goats

The trail was along the narrow ledge halfway down a nearly vertical cliff. Two goats, going in opposite directions, met on the trail. Turning around was certain to end in a disastrous fall. Passing side by side was not possible. Backing up would be very risky too. The best solution was for one of them to lie down and let the other one walk over him. Wisely, this is what happened.

While it is not recommended that we allow an opponent to step all over us like a doormat, there are times when humility is the answer. If goats can do it, so can we.

Shall we say, “Pride goes before a fall”?

Henry Wiebe