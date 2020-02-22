On the Sunnyside..

No Charge for Love

A farmer had some puppies he needed to sell. He painted a sign advertising the 4 pups and set about nailing it onto a post on the edge of the farm. As he was driving in the last nail he felt a tug on his overalls. He looked down into the eyes of a little boy. “Mister,” he said, “I want to buy one of your puppies.”

“Well,” said the farmer as he rubbed the sweat off the back of his neck. “These puppies come from fine parents and cost a good deal of money.”

The boy dropped his head for moment. Then, reaching deep into his pocket, he pulled out a handful of change and held it out to the farmer. “I’ve got thirty-nine cents. Is that enough to take a look?” “Sure,” said the farmer. With that he let out a whistle. “Here, Dolly,” he called.

Out from the doghouse and down the ramp ran Dolly followed by four little balls of fur. The little boy pressed his face against the chain link fence. His eyes danced with delight. As the dogs made their way to the fence the little boy noticed something else stirring inside the doghouse. Slowly another little ball appeared, this one noticeably smaller. Down the ramp it slid. Then in a somewhat awkward manner the little pup began hobbling toward the others, doing its best to catch up.

“I want that one,” the little boy said, pointing to the runt. The farmer knelt down at the boy’s side and said, “Son, you don’t want that puppy. He’ll never be able to run and play with you like these other dogs would.”

With that, the little boy stepped back from the fence, reached down, and began rolling up one leg of his trousers. In doing so he revealed a steel brace running down both sides of his leg, attaching itself to a specially made shoe. Looking back up at the farmer, he said, “You see, sir, I don’t run too well myself and he will need someone who understands.”

With tears in his eyes the farmer reached over the fence and picked up the little pup. Holding it carefully he handed it to the little boy. “How much?” asked the little boy. “No charge,” answered the farmer. “There’s no charge for love.” The world is full of people who need someone who understands.

Love it! (Author unknown. If you know, tell me who it was. With no name, place or date this has the marks of fiction, but even so, it’s a great story.)

Henry Wiebe