On the Sunnyside

Real Sportsmanship

Sara Tucholsky was a member of the Western Oregon Wolves baseball team, but that was often as far as it got. Her batting ability was so low that she seldom got to play. On this Saturday in April, 2008, she was on the roster only because the right outfielder had been pulled. It was a decisive game. The winner would qualify for the division finals. The loser would be done.

It was her turn at bat. She had never, ever, hit a home run but on that day she connected. The ball sailed over the left-field fence for a home run. With two runners on base, the three runs would be a crucial score. In Sara’s excitement she rounded first base without touching the bag. The coach called her back to first base but in her eager turn-around something popped in her knee. She collapsed in agony. She couldn’t even stand up, much less run the bases to home. If anyone on her team helped her she would be disqualified. What could be done?

While the umpires discussed this unusual development, the Central Washington University team’s first base player made a suggestion to the umpires. What if she were to help Sara make it around the bases? Together with the short stop player the two girls carried Sara around the bases making sure that they lowered her at each base to touch the bag. The spectators rose to their feet and cheered wildly. It was an outstanding demonstration of sportsmanship surpassing even Valentine’s Day love.

Source: Max Lucado, Unshakable Hope, pp. 71-78

Henry Wiebe