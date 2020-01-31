On the Sunnyside

Science

Science includes discovering predictable and repeatable realities in the material world. Certain chemical reactions of elements and compounds will produce identical results under identical circumstances. The laws of physics remain the same. Natural things in our environment will respond predictably. Living things depend on having air, water and nutrients in order to stay alive. Science doesn’t invent or create these conditions or the sustaining features. It just discovers what is already there. What it can do is use those factors to create an incredible array of inventions, machines and astounding compounds. It discovers what the design of the universe is, builds on the trust that those facts are reliable and puts it all into practical use.

What is there to discover was placed there by a very, very intelligent Designer. Marvelous,

Henry Wiebe