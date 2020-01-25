On the Sunnyside

Puzzles

In our apartment building at Elim Village I occasionally work on a ‘jigsaw’ puzzle set out on a table in the elevator lobby for anyone to tackle. On this occasion one section of the puzzle just wasn’t coming together. Something was wrong. Close examination revealed several pieces that had looked like they fitted in at first glance were actually in the wrong place. Once that was corrected the rest of the pieces fitted perfectly. One mistake in the sequence caused the pieces around it not to fit. The puzzle couldn’t be completed until that was remedied.

That made me think. Compared to building the human brain, putting a puzzle together is a picnic. There are many millions of cells and many billions of connections that all have to be in the right order and connected to right nerves in order for the brain to control all the functions of the human body. Each cell has to be in the right place and doing its job for us the see, feel, smell, taste and hear. In addition all the emotions and decisions, all the voluntary and involuntary signals to the many organs and muscles have to be coordinated and governed just right.

A jigsaw puzzle doesn’t come together by itself by chance. How then could a brain gain life and unimaginable complexity in design and function in any way other than by a very, very intelligent Creator?

Truly astounding,

Henry Wiebe