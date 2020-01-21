On the Sunnyside

Poor but Wise Man

A very short story is found at the end of chapter 9 in the Old Testament book, Ecclesiastes. It tells of a small town besieged by a powerful enemy. The inhabitants didn’t know how they could possibly survive but a poor, wise man shared a plan that worked. After it was all over the people of the town simply forgot about the rescue engineered by the poor but wise man. They resumed their normal routines, were glad that the threat was gone but did nothing to honor the one who had solved the problem.

Have you ever felt that what you did to help a situation was not appreciated? We then feel that the kindnesses and charitable deeds we do are not worth the trouble because nobody seems to acknowledge or care. However the Lord reminds us that even a cup of cold water given because we care, will not be forgotten. The last chapter is still to be written.

Little is much when God is in it.

Henry Wiebe