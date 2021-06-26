On the Sunny Side

The Best

What am I doing that is cheating me out of God’s best for me? Jesus said, “I have come that they may have life and have it to the full.” What is keeping me from having that fulfilling life? It depends on what I do with the following.

Time – using it on things that really count.

Ideas – engaging with plans, projects and beliefs that are effective.

Money – spending it on responsibilities, service and ministries that are needed and honoring to the Lord.

Energy – investing it on goals with a future.

Relationships – forming connections that build up others and yourself.

Life will end so we are on a TIMER (an acrostic for the above). Work for that which lasts into eternity. Since this is my last article for Oliver Daily News, my timer has run out too. Thank you to all those who encouraged me to keep going for over 6 years, especially Jack Bennest. Enjoy the change!

Henry Wiebe