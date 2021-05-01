On the Sunny Side

Amazing

If I were to state that inside my closed hand I have the full manuscript of a 292 page book many of you would believe me because you know how that can be done. If I then claimed that I also have, inside that same hand, complete copies of several hundred sermons and articles, thousands of pictures, some powerpoint presentations and more, a few would begin to doubt. These statements are true because in my hand would be a Lexar external drive (USB stick or flash drive) that has a digital copy of all those items.

It must be packed full you would think. I checked and it is less than half full. If inventors can make things like this what do you suppose God can do? Here’s an example. When a mother’s egg is fertilized by sperm it immediately chemically seals the casing so that another sperm doesn’t get in. If it did it would destroy the egg. Inside the egg a coiled strand is formed containing the complete software program for building a baby in 9 months. If uncoiled it would be about 6 feet long and invisible to our eyes. It has been estimated that printing the information on that strand would fill 500 volumes of 1000 pages each. It is our DNA. All this is contained in a cell the size of a period at the end of this sentence! Amazing!

These instructions engineer the multiplication and placement of cells in exactly the right sequence and location. The cells will select the right nutrients for their assignment: making a skeleton, muscles, nerves, heart, brain, organs or other parts of the body at just right place and time to produce a functioning human being.

What God has made causes a USB stick to pale into insignificance. It also makes it clear that God can do what Ps. 139:1-4 tells us. He can keep a record of every word, deed or thought we have ever had. And He will require an accounting from us for all of those, UNLESS we have taken advantage of His offer to wipe out the sins. He has a big eraser. It is available. What an amazing offer!

“The blood of Jesus Christ, God’s Son, cleanses us from all sin.” 1 John 1:9 because it pays the debt for us.

Henry Wiebe