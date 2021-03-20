On the Sunny Side

Bungee Jumping

You are standing on the edge of a bridge over a canyon. You are hooked up, harnessed and ready to go. You talk yourself into having courage. People do this for the thrill in spite of the risk, you mutter under your breath, but the fear is making your whole body tremble. Should I really be doing this? A glance behind you confirms that the people who dared you to do it are watching. They said you would chicken out. No, I’m going to trust the bungee cord to keep me safe. You jump!

This is a really good illustration of faith. Once you take that leap there is no turning back. You are counting on it to come through for you. You may be harboring some doubts but that doesn’t affect the ability of the cord. A person with a weak faith in a strong cord is safer than someone with a strong faith in a weak cord. It all depends on the object of your faith. Faith in Jesus is putting your trust in Someone who never fails.

Have faith in God,

Henry Wiebe