On the Sunny Side

Simone and the Missing Ring

This is not a Bible story but it is patterned after one that is identified at the end.

Part Three

In a state of shock Simone blurted out, “Don Pablo, what are you doing here in jail?”

“Simone, it’s you!” exclaimed Pablo. “I was having an evangelistic meeting in a rented hall in town when four men broke in and started a riot. They and I ended up here. What brings you here?”

Simone hung his head in shame. Reluctantly he told Pablo the truth about what happened. “What do I do now?” he asked. “You’ve done the right thing by being honest with me, Simone. That is a good sign. I think you know what you should do.” They talked about that for a long time. That Simone had ended up in the same cell as Pablo was not just a coincidence. Then Pablo summarized what Simone needed to do.

“First you need to seek forgiveness from the Lord, Simone. Then I will seek permission from the authorities to call my friend Don Phillipe and make arrangements for bringing the ring back and urging him to take you back too. Then you will need to repair your relationship with Rosetta and hopefully be released to go home,” replied Pablo.

Simone cringed. That was a difficult challenge. He struggled with that plan all evening and into the night. Next morning he asked Pablo to help him do all of those things. They knelt together in prayer as Simone acknowledged his accountability to the Designer, Creator, Owner and Sustainer of all that exists. He admitted his sinfulness, asked for and received the Lord’s forgiveness for all of it, not just this theft. Pablo was successful in arranging acceptance from Phillipe and Rosetta was grateful for the turn of events. Pablo also sent a letter with Simone to give to Phillipe outlining what happened. On the way home Simone was gripped with the magnitude of his actions. Tearfully he again sought Rosetta’s support. She said, “Yes, this has been rough but it needed to happen. You had to realize where your obsession for money was taking you, and deal with it. Phillipe is getting his ring back and I have my husband back. It will be good and I am thankful.”

“But I’m scared, Rosie,” he blurted out. “Will the rest of the workers reject and scorn me? Will some even hate me?”

“Some might, some will understand and accept you if you make an honest confession. Some may have struggled with the same ideas you had. Some are obsessed with pleasures that lead to immorality and debauchery, there are those who want to control others which can lead to cruel dictatorship and still others want to devote their whole life to being recognized for their achievements which can lead to conceit and pride. We all need some possessions, some pleasures, some degree of power and the prestige that accompanies achievements. Those are good if we have them but very bad if they have us. I am confident that you will do the right thing.”

“Thanks, Rosie. You are a big help to me.”

This was not a Bible story but it is quite a lot like the one in the little book of Philemon. That book is like the letter Pablo wrote. You see, Simone is like Onesimus, Pablo is like the Apostle Paul and Phillipe is like Philemon. You can read the original story in the small book of Philemon near the end of the New Testament.

Submitted by Henry Wiebe