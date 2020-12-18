On the Sunny Side

The Angels’ Song

What was so glorious about the birth of Christ that called for a choir of angels to appear? “Glory to God in the highest…” they either declared or sang.

If we were arranging for God to show up in human form, starting as a baby, how would we go about organizing the event?

We’d plan to publicize it widely and make it a BIG event. We would not count on prophetic predictions 100’s of years in advance and then call a few lowly shepherds to witness it. (Some would reply, “Don’t come. We don’t need You or want You!”) Supporters would arrange for a massive assembly of dignitaries and VIP’s. People of lower status would not be included. We would remodel and redecorate the most palatial accommodation available equipped with the best medical team we could get. A smelly barn or dirty cave among donkeys, cows or sheep would not be remotely considered. We would ensure protection and royal treatment throughout the duration of His visit. Ridicule, hostility, flogging and cruel crucifixion would be adamantly out of the picture. We’d arrange for a worldwide tour to show everyone our Great Guest. We would not have Him wandering the countryside with a band of fishermen, tax collectors and zealots plus other supporters. And we would certainly not have Him confined to one small country all of His earthly life.

Yet in spite of all these ‘organizational blunders’, 2000 years later Jesus still has about 2 billion followers. His worldwide influence and impact is unequaled. God is very good at using unpromising circumstances and people to accomplish remarkable things. Even inauspicious people like you and me. Remember that angels still rejoice over even one person who decides to become a follower of Jesus!

Henry Wiebe