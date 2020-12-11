On the Sunny Side

Song of Elizabeth

Why was Elizabeth so excited in Luke 1:5-38? It is true that she and her husband had been praying for a child for years. But now they were “…well along in years….” (vs. 7) How many of us would be joyously welcoming a baby in our old age? Imagine a meeting of seniors where one couple stands up and says, “We have an announcement to make.” There must have been something very different happening here. But this did not prevent consternation for Mary. She must have thought, “I’ve got to talk to somebody who will understand. Right now my parents or Joseph would not be ready for such a conversation.” Then a marvelous arrangement must have been made. The teenager, Mary, was asked to go and be with Elizabeth, her aunt, until her baby was born. That would allow for a talk with someone who understood. Together they found reasons to ‘sing’.

First, Elizabeth was looking past the present circumstances. This was a fulfillment of ancient prophecy, a promise coming true. Her son would be the forerunner of the Messiah, announcing His coming. If I were to let my imagination run a bit wild I’d picture a scene like this. God says, “Gabriel, it’s time. I am ready to put the biggest strategy in the universe into action. Gabriel, this is big, really big. To do it I need 4 godly people, 2 couples. One couple has to be from the genealogical line of Aaron. To them I will grant the child who will be the promised forerunner of the Messiah. The other couple has to be from the line of King David. But the husband will not be the father of the Messiah child given to them, the Holy Spirit will be the Father and the husband will be the legal guardian. Gabriel, here’s what I’m sending you to say to them…” (Read vs. 26-38)

Second, note the criteria stated. Godly couples from the kingly and the priestly lines.

Third, they received a definite, convincing call. The road ahead would be really tough. The personal sacrifices would be great. Jesus, son of Mary, said He had finished the work when He was crucified. Most people thought He was finished, not His work. John, the son of Elizabeth, finished his work when he was beheaded. They would have to be very sure of what God was expecting of them.

These three reasons allowed Elizabeth and Mary to “sing”.

Henry Wiebe