On the Sunny Side

Song of Mary

Times were tough for the Israelites.

It had been over 400 years since the last prophet broke the silence of God. Now God sent the Angel Gabriel to talk to Mary. A teenaged peasant girl at that??!! His message was that Mary would become a pregnant virgin mother. “What?! I’m to become a pregnant, unwed teenager?” Based on the law of Moses she could be stoned to death. Attempts at an explanation would have been met with ridicule.

Fortunately, word had reached Nazareth that her aunt Elizabeth was already 6 months pregnant in her old age. She would need help. It seems that Mary was sent to Jerusalem (100 km) to be that helper. Perhaps she saw this as divine intervention. Elizabeth would understand.

Upon arrival at the home of Zacharias and Elizabeth, Mary could have collapsed into Elizabeth’s arms and poured out her woes. Would anyone believe her? Would she be rejected and even stoned? Instead of anger, anxiety or even antagonism over her lot in life she burst out in adoration (Lk. 1:47-50), appreciation (Lk.1:51-53) and anticipation (Lk.1:54-55). These verses are like a song of Mary even though she didn’t actually sing them. How did this teenager manage such an attitude?

In Matth. 1:18 it says that she was found to be with child. This would have been possible only after she returned from her 3 month stay with Elizabeth. It implies that no one else knew about her pregnancy until it showed. Can you imagine the consternation in her home, with Joseph and the whole town of Nazareth? Is this why you were so willing to leave? What were you doing down there? What have you done to us? You were such a well behaved girl. Now what?

Gabriel re-appeared, convinced Joseph to marry her and things got better, at least quite a bit better for her. The road ahead would get even rougher. Giving birth in a barn. Soldiers ordered to kill her baby. Fleeing to Egypt!

For us it is merry Christmas.

For her…?

Henry Wiebe