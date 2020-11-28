On the Sunny Side

Engine Trouble?

The symbol of an engine appeared on the dashboard of our car indicating a problem existed. However, the car was running smoothly. What could be the trouble? Not willing to risk encountering a breakdown, I took it to the car repair shop. A diagnostic test was performed and the result was that the gas tank cap was not properly secured. Apparently when fumes escape the pressure in the tank is affected and the warning light comes on. That is an important feature, but I could have spared myself the $58 bill if I had only replaced the cap properly. Should such a warning light come on in your car, check the gas tank cap first.

Reflecting on what happened caused me to realize that life is full of warning messages and advice. I turn on the TV news and receive guidelines and restrictions about COVID-19. My income tax returns stipulate what I can or cannot claim. An election process has rules. I come home and soon learn about another thing I’ve done wrong. I get back into my car and get signals about the seatbelt, bells and whistles about the handbrake still on, and the navigation system tells me where to go. I am constantly being told what to do. While at times this irritates me, I have to acknowledge it is usually for my good.

Then I set aside time to read the Scriptures and pray. More advice! Good advice. I’d better be thankful. That’s my advice.

Henry Wiebe