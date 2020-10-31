On the Sunny Side

Putting the Pieces Together

His young daughter kept asking questions as he was reading the newspaper. Irked somewhat by the interruptions, he thought of a way in which he could keep her busy for a long time. He pulled out a big page from the newspaper that contained a big map of the world and its estimated populations for each country. Then he roughly cut it into pieces and put the result into a mixed up pile. “There,” he declared. “See if you can put the world back together.”

Confident that he would now have peace for a long time, he settled back into his easy chair. A few minutes later she asked the father to come and check her work. The father was astounded to see the whole world back together without a mistake.

“How did you do that so quickly? You are too young to know anything about world geography?” asked the father.

“Well,” she replied. “On the back of this page was a big picture of Jesus because this is Easter time. I know about Jesus and when I put Him together the whole world is together too.”

Wow!

Henry Wiebe