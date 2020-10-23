Timely

We need some positive, even inspiring, stuff to read. There has been so much negative news in the media that we need a change in ‘diet’. With the increased ‘down time’ during the pandemic I undertook to compile most of the accumulation of 280+ Sunny Side articles into a book. Here is how that unfolded.

For the last 5 years or so, Jack Bennest has been more than willing to publish a weekly column in the on-line Oliver Daily News. It meant providing an uplifting, encouraging or informative article from a Christian perspective every week. Thank you, Jack, for being encouraging and supportive of this venture.

After going through all the articles I selected 249 as suitable for inclusion in a book. These were organized under 18 themes, which became 18 chapters for a book titled

On the Sunny Side

A copy of the book can be purchased from Ray Carriere, 6760 Lakeside Dr., Oliver for $20. If interested call him at 250-498-4539 to arrange a time to pick it up.

It is also available from Bob Ellis, #37 – 6778 Tucelnuit Dr., Oliver 250-498-4301

The book is soon to be available on Amazon and in some book stores (likely $25) or as an eBook. If you are not close enough to Oliver to pick up a copy you can order from me at 1203 – 45412 Chehalis Dr., Chilliwack, BC V2R 0Y9, call1-604-846-7274 or request it at lazuli.wiebe@gmail.com. Mailing it anywhere in Canada adds $5.35 postage to the price. Be sure to provide me with your mailing address.

This is not a money-making venture. Even if I sell all the 250 books I have for $20 each I will not recover costs. That doesn’t matter, because my aim is to be an encouragement to some in these troubled times.

Henry Wiebe