On the Sunny Side

Four Assurances

In addition to the three certainties that are there for everyone, we have at least four that are specifically promised to those who choose to trust in the Lord.

Peace with God

This is not like a truce or agreement to tolerate each other. Not only is the slate wiped clean of offences, there is acceptance into the family of God and all the blessings that come with it. It is the demonstration of God’s love for us!

Opposition

Those who choose to follow the Lord will be marching to a different beat. Christians can hide their faith to avoid conflict but those who seek to live a godly life will be targets for anything from ridicule to martyrdom. The expectation is that sincere Christians will respond with love and respect no matter how badly or unfairly they are treated but the Lord will be there for you. That is tough but true!

Peace of God

No matter what negative circumstances or positive blessings come our way, there is the settled sense of harmony with God and His universe. Neither extreme needs to rob us of the joy of the Lord or divert our focus to material benefits. Unfortunately, many of us let it happen. That settled peace is a huge ideal!

Home

The ultimate plan is to bring us home to be with the Lord when this life is over. It is described as “better by far” in the New Testament. The Bible ends with a description of a new heaven and a new earth where things are done right. What a change that will be!

On the home stretch,

Henry Wiebe