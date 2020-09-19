On the Sunny Side

It’s For Sure (Part 1)

Common certainties in life are the proverbial taxes, some degree of pain and suffering in life, then death. But there are other more positive and encouraging assurances in these uncertain times. Here are three of them.

1. The Creator Exists

God is the Designer, Creator, Sustainer and Owner of all that there is. He has not lost control. From the tiniest cell to the immeasurable vastness of the universe the phenomenal complexity, balance and organization is being sustained. There are so many conditions that are just right, and that are being held in place for us. That did not come about by itself. The universe is an accomplishment that defies our imagination. This commands awe and respect for the Creator. That’s for sure!

2. Love Exists

We are extremely fortunate that this same God is loving, kind and compassionate. He is caring and forgiving towards all He has made. We can count on that. It’s our perception of what love is that causes us confusion. There is romantic love (eros), friendship love (phileo) but also divine love (agape). While all three will include wanting to do what’s best for the other person none of them are as thorough as agape love which can show itself as ‘tough love’ too. This is the kind that God exercises consistently in providing for us and caring about us even when we rebel against Him. This calls for appreciation from us plus compassion to everyone, for sure.

3. Sin Exists

“Wait a minute!” you may say. “Aren’t these articles supposed to be uplifting?” Yes, they are, but the only people who want a lift are the ones who realize they are down. We are sinners by nature and by practice, not just imperfect people who make mistakes. We want God to stay out of our lives in spite of all He’s done for us. That is the sin. The penalty for sin is death – spiritual death now and physical death eventually. But again we are very favored in that Jesus was willing to pay that penalty Himself for us all. He did not have to do that for us. It was love that kept Him on the cross, not the nails. We are told that He bore our sins in His body on the cross. What a priceless gift for those who acknowledge their need and accept it – for sure!

I don’t understand all the issues that trouble us but I will let my life be guided by answers I can’t question rather than questions I can’t answer.

(Part two (next week) will deal with 4 other certainties that are for those who want to live a Christian life that honors the Lord.)

Gratefully,

Henry Wiebe