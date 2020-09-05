On the Sunny Side

Golden Windows

This story has apparently circulated India for a long time. In it a young boy is intrigued by golden windows that he often sees in the distance at sunrise. He pleads with his father to go with him to see that marvelous house with the golden windows. Wisely the father does not deflate his eagerness or destroy his enthusiasm but chooses to let the boy experience the answer himself. He agrees to go with the boy.

Upon arrival in that settlement across the small valley they approach one of the homes. A young girl answers the door. The boy asks where the house with the golden windows is located. At sunrise he sees it but can’t find the house.

“You are at the wrong place,” she declared. “Come back at sunset and I’ll show you the house.” Eagerly the boy returns at sunset and is directed to look for the golden windows on a house across the valley. Looking back the young lad realizes it is his own house that has a golden window.

We may smile at the young lad’s lack of understanding but do we have a similar problem? How easily we think others have the golden opportunities, others have privileges that I don’t have. If only I had what they have! Then I would also have a real treasure. Meanwhile we are missing golden opportunities and gifts we already have.

Source: The Grand Weaver by Ravi Zacharias, p.36

Henry Wiebe