On the Sunny Side

Do I Need God?

I wonder what God is thinking when He watches me. We are told in Psalm 121 that God watches over us. When I get out of bed in the morning is He hoping that I will take some time to connect with Him in prayer before getting too deeply involved in the day’s demands. He is available but do I give the impression I don’t need Him?

Decisions need to be made. Do I consult books, other people and my own wisdom without any thought of getting advice from Him? The principles taught in God’s Word are available and would really help me out. If I do look to His Word for direction do I then make excuses as to why that wouldn’t work for me? He wants to clearly point out the direction in which I should go, and it would be successful. However, I prefer my idea. I want to be in control.

When I try to take control often somebody or something gets in the way. I resent that. My goals are being thwarted. Someone ruined my plans. It’s not working the way I had envisioned it. I get angry about that. The Lord would have helped me avoid that scene. He has very often had to forgive us so we must do the same for others.

Then there is the issue of money. The temptation is to earn all you can, can what you’ve got and then sit on the can. The thankful person is a giving one. We don’t want to indiscriminately throw money around, nor do we want to be tight-fisted. God loves a cheerful and wise giver. Have I learned that?

There are more criteria than these. I suspect that God is very interested in seeing us develop the right attitude for all of them. He is more interested in my character than my comfort. I really do need God in my life.

Henry Wiebe