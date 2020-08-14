Tour Guides

Life is like a journey. Do we need a tour guide for that?

Eleven years ago my wife and I spent nearly two weeks in the Mediterranean region for our 50th wedding anniversary. In Rome, and elsewhere, we followed a guide wherever (s)he went with our group. We trusted him when he said he’d make the day worthwhile for us. When she turned a corner we did not argue with her about whether this was the best way to go. If the way became rough or the climb steep we stuck with it. When he stopped to explain something, we wanted to be where we could hear every word. When some wanted to opt out of a more difficult part she’d graciously pick them up later. When we travelled streets we knew nothing about, we didn’t worry about where he was taking us. Back at the hotel we agreed that he had kept his promises. The journey was worth it.

Another Man once said, “Come, follow Me”. His promise is to make all of life worthwhile, not just one trip. The way may not always be pleasant, sometimes it could be difficult and painful but Jesus is worth trusting. He’ll give life purpose and wants to bring about the best for us.

Jesus is really worth following.

Following the road

on the sunny side, Henry Wiebe