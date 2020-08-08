On the Sunny Side

Intruder

I heard the sounds of an intruder in our apartment. In the half-light of the early morning I arose to spy out the situation. Sure enough. He was there. How dare he invade our home! What right did he have to help himself to whatever fancied his taste? I will put a stop to this.

Stealthily, with weapon in hand, I crept into position. He has to be taken by surprise. I must not be detected as I move in on him. But he has sensed my approach and is trying to escape. If he escapes he’ll bring his friends and relatives next time. There is frantic pursuit. I swing, but the blow misses. Another swing and he is stunned and writhing on the floor. A final blow and I have killed the fly.

Briefly I pause to reflect. What did he do to deserve capital punishment? Well, they are enemies to our physical health and well-being. Disinfectants, antibiotics and handwashing are meant to kill invaders too. Am I just as intent on enemies to my spiritual health and well-being? Ouch!

Henry Wiebe