On the Sunny Side

Character Studies

On Nov. 1, 2009 I made a decision to launch into a study of every significant character in the Bible, whether good or bad. I would stick with this plan, even if it took a long time to do it, keeping notes on what I found. Just over 2 years later I completed that project covering approximately 250 persons. (Recently I re-read these notes, raising the concern about how much I had actually put into practice.) On Nov. 27, 2011, I had recorded this summary statement.

“What have I learned from setting aside 2 years of morning devotions for studying significant characters of the Bible?

I have gained some information and insights into their lives that I didn’t have before. By considering passages from several books I could piece together items I hadn’t ever read as one study.

I was again reminded that choices determine destinies. Those who trust God and seek to live godly lives are blessed even if persecuted. The ungodly are in deep trouble.

I have seen that straying from faithful obedience can bring disaster upon mature believers.

These characters have demonstrated that a Christian’s goal must be to honor Christ and follow His teaching and not seek honor or followers for yourself.

I have seen that God’s Word does not hide or embellish the sins of God’s people.

I noted that God’s love and grace extend to all, but there is a limit to His patience.

I have been reminded again that pursuing fun and games, money and things, influence and control or recognition and achievement ahead of a relationship with God and people is an empty goal.”

It was a profitable exercise.

Henry Wiebe