On the Sunny Side

Lost Love Letter

Arnold Fine noticed a wallet lying on the street. It contained three dollars and a letter that had obviously been in the wallet many years. The last line in the letter stated “I will always love you, Michael.” It ended the romance between Hannah and Michael due to parental demands.

Arnold used the address to trace and phone Hannah but it was no surprise that she was no longer there. The new owner directed him to Hannah’s mother in a nursing home. That Care Facility informed him that Hannah’s mother had died but Hannah was now herself in a nursing home. Due to the nature of his search he was provided with the address of a different Care Facility where Hannah now was. She excitedly confirmed the authenticity of the letter but the only information she could add was Michael’s family name – Goldstein. A security guard asked about Fine’s visit and learned that it was very rewarding but the only new information he had learned was that Goldstein was Michael’s family name. “Goldstein,” exclaimed the guard. “There’s a Michael Goldstein on the eighth floor of this building!” Amazing!!

A visit to Michael confirmed the wallet was his, he had lost it on his walk. He had been Hannah’s serious boyfriend. Needless to say the next destination was an extremely surprising visit to Hannah’s room. WHAT A REUNION!! Arnold Fine received a wedding invitation soon after that. WOW!!

Sept., 1985 Readers Digest, Letter in the Wallet by Arnold Fine and referred to in The Grand Weaver by Ravi Zacharias p. 111

Come to think of it we all have a love letter to read. In the New Testament we are told that Jesus loved us enough to die for us. If it has been a while since you last opened that letter, start with the Gospel of John. Gospel means good news!

Henry Wiebe