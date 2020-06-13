On the Sunny Side

Surrendered

Everett Howard was only a young boy when he already knew that God was calling him to serve the Lord in some significant way. Even at the end of his college years he was still fighting against that call. The inner conflict was so great that he found his way into a little church building and locked himself inside. He told God that this is going to be a life decision. He listed on a sheet of paper all the things that he thought God might be asking him to do or be. He promised God that he would seek to do everything required of him. After signing his name he waited for a ‘thunder and lightning’ response from God, or at least some sign of approval. Nothing came. He sked the Lord if he had missed something that should be on the list. Nothing came to mind and nothing eventful happened.

Then he sensed God speaking to his heart and saying, “Son, you’re going about it the wrong way. I don’t want this list. Tear up the paper you’ve just written.” Then he sensed another instruction, “Son, I want you to take a blank piece of paper and sign your name on the bottom of it and let Me fill it in.”

Everett Howard ended up as a missionary to the Cape Verde Islands. Had he known about the huge troubles, barriers and difficulties he would encounter he might have given up before even going. As it was, he simply trusted God’s leading one day at a time. Perhaps that is a suitable challenge for us fathers on Fathers Day.

Henry Wiebe