On the road again……

,

Passenger boat – “the Mallard” leaves Kaleden for a trip to Osoyoos Lake – circa 1920

Source: OATS Okanagan Archives Trust Society – Bassett collection

From Wikipedia:

Mallard (1908–1910)
Kaleden (1910–)

Owners:
C. Noel Higgin
James Ritchie
South Okanagan Transportation Company
Mr. McCallum
Matt Wilson – He used her until she sank off the Canadian National Railway wharf in Summerland, where she still lies.

In service: 1908
Fate: Sank – See above
Type: Ferry
Length: 30 ft
Capacity: 12 passengers

