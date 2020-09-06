On the road again……

Passenger boat – “the Mallard” leaves Kaleden for a trip to Osoyoos Lake – circa 1920
Source: OATS Okanagan Archives Trust Society – Bassett collection
From Wikipedia:
Mallard (1908–1910)
Kaleden (1910–)
Owners:
C. Noel Higgin
James Ritchie
South Okanagan Transportation Company
Mr. McCallum
Matt Wilson – He used her until she sank off the Canadian National Railway wharf in Summerland, where she still lies.
In service: 1908
Fate: Sank – See above
Type: Ferry
Length: 30 ft
Capacity: 12 passengers
