On the road again……

Passenger boat – “the Mallard” leaves Kaleden for a trip to Osoyoos Lake – circa 1920

Source: OATS Okanagan Archives Trust Society – Bassett collection

From Wikipedia:

Mallard (1908–1910)

Kaleden (1910–)

Owners:

C. Noel Higgin

James Ritchie

South Okanagan Transportation Company

Mr. McCallum

Matt Wilson – He used her until she sank off the Canadian National Railway wharf in Summerland, where she still lies.

In service: 1908

Fate: Sank – See above

Type: Ferry

Length: 30 ft

Capacity: 12 passengers