On the road again – RCMP style

2021-2520. On Friday morning, Oliver RCMP attended to a suspicious vehicle parked at a pullout by Vaseaux Lake. A 40 year old male occupant was found to have two outstanding warrants of arrest and was safely taken into custody. He was remanded in custody to appear in court this week.

2021-2534. Overnight on Friday, RCMP received a report of a vehicle in front of a residence on Rd 11 and observed a female run from his neighbours yard. The suspect vehicle fled north on the highway and was not located. The neighbours vehicle was found open and despite the keys having been left inside, only a blanket was missing.

2021-2543. Prowlers reported on Willow St overnight Saturday. One male and one female associated to a black Honda Civic observed going through vehicles in the new construction area. Photo attached of the female dressed in typical burglar garb (heels and cocktail dress) and suspect vehicle with lights on far to the right.

“Please lock up your vehicles and do not leave valuables inside” said Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth, “An open vehicle is an easy target, if it is locked up then the thief moves on. “

2021-2569. Sunday at @5pm, there was a single vehicle accident on the Hwy at Rd 12. Female driver came very close to a power pole and was able to walk away with minor injury. The 1996 red Ford Explorer was severely damaged. Alcohol was not suspected.