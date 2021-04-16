On the (not so) Sunny Side

Issues that haven’t changed

Have you been repeatedly wondering why God doesn’t end this pandemic? Have you ever despaired over how long the current restrictions will be going on? Have you chafed at the sight of violence against innocent people day after day and complained that nothing is being done about it? What about famine, poverty and war? Innocent people are suffering. This hardly sounds like the sunny side of life! Why is this happening to us?

Over 2500 years ago the prophet Habakkuk asked the same questions. You can read about it in the Old Testament book by his name. In chapter two he makes it clear that prestige (vs. 4 – “puffed up”), pleasure (party animal of vs. 5), possessions (greed in v. 5) and power (“takes captive”, vs. 5) were the motives that drove the enemy Babylonians to be what they were. Has anything changed? Are not these the same four things that become society’s downfall today if they are the priority? There is a place in our lives for all four but if one or more of them become the important pursuit in life instead of love for God and love for people we are headed for deep trouble. It affects the innocent too. The Babylonians resorted to extortion, fraud, bloodshed, drunkenness, and idolatry to achieve their goals. Nations cannot reject the Creator’s standards and expect things to work.

So what is God’s answer to why He doesn’t intervene? He will. Right now He is waiting, giving people opportunity to repent and respond to His offer of grace. That is the positive, kind and encouraging side. But the day will come when He will step in, justice will prevail and people will be held accountable.

Henry Wiebe