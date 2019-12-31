On a strange note….

Olivia is the front-runner for the most popular name for babies born this year in British Columbia.

Olivia is followed by Oliver, Lucas, Liam, Ethan, Noah, William, Benjamin, Charlotte, Emma and Leo, according to the Vital Statistics Agency’s preliminary figures from Jan. 1 to Dec. 18, 2019.

In 2018, Liam was the top choice for babies born in B.C., followed by Olivia, Emma, Lucas, Oliver, Benjamin, Ethan, Noah, Logan and Amelia.

BUTT

the BC government thinks the names of new borne’s are important. Sad state of affairs in modern society.

Death by drugs, accidents, impaired drivers, homeless persons, lack of mental health care facilities. etc.

BUTT