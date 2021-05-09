OMG first it was the “crackheads” – now we have gays saying – more is not enough

From South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society

To Town of Oliver, Mayor and Council

On behalf of the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society, please accept this letter as a request for the Town of Oliver and Mayor and Council to publicly acknowledge that June is internationally recognized as Pride month.

We welcome you to acknowledge and celebrate your local LGBTQ2S+ community in the month of June

and demonstrate the inclusiveness of Oliver.

There are many ways to celebrate Pride month as a community. A public acknowledgement in the form

of a declaration at a Mayor and Council meeting and on your social media and website; hanging a Pride

flag at Town Hall; supporting the refurbishment of a rainbow crosswalk or sidewalk; making a donation

to a local LGBTQ2S+ organization or youth group at the local high school, etc.

We are here to help and support you in the decisions you make to best represent your commitment to

supporting the LGBTQ2S+ community in Oliver.

Thank you for your consideration of our request. We look forward to hearing from you and working

alongside you to celebrate Pride month in Oliver this year.

Proclamation

Pride Month

June 1 – 30, 2021

WHEREAS the Town of Oliver is an inclusive, accepting community providing opportunities for all to come together to celebrate their diversity; and

WHEREAS we encourage the affirmation of everyone, regardless of his or her ability, age, class, race, creed, religion, sex, gender identity, gender expression or sexual orientation; and

WHEREAS in recognition of the dignity and worth of all people, and honor and respect for our differences, we can participate as individuals and members of our diverse communities.

THEREFORE be it resolved that the Town of Oliver hereby proclaims June 2021 as

“Pride Month”

