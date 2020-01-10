Oliver’s Airport to be upgraded – length of runway to be extended?

It was moved and seconded that the Airport Committee recommend to Council

TO

support the 2020-2024 Airport Capital Budget, as amended, by adjusting

Item 1 – Runway Extension project to $74,800, moving

Item 2 – Line Painting to the 2020 Airport Operating Budget and by removing

Item 8 – Aviation Consultants.

CARRIED

Members of Committee at Wednesday meeting:

Douglas Franklin and D. Gillespie

Councillors Petra Veintimilla and Dave Mattes

Regrets: Cal Craik, B. Guthrie and Vic Seder

Paul Dumoret, Airport Manager and town staff

Capital Budget

• North End Runway extension project actual cost estimated at $74,800. Project to be subject of BC Air Access Program grant application

o Discussion regarding use of Town staff to complete work on project.

o Director of Operations S. Goodsell provided information regarding proximity of water, sewer and underground power in vicinity of proposed runway extension and if costs for work, if required, would be Town water and sewer budget items

• Discussion on line painting, quantity of linear meters required, and regarding whether item is Operational or Capital in nature

• Flag pole and concrete base requires repair. Director of Operations and Airport Manager will discuss options to fix

Operations Budget

• Line painting and runway light upgrades to be included in 2020

• Crack sealing not required in 2020

• Grass runway is operational and well-received by users, $4,000 budgeted for rolling and filling of runway in 2020 is no longer required

o Grass runway sustained damage during the BC Forest Service camp. Vehicle traffic on the runway caused ruts to develop, and remedial works have been paid for by the Forest Service to complete repairs