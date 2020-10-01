Oliver youth ambassador – time to pass the torch

2019-2020 Ambassadors Complete a Year of Service

The ambassadors have had a fantastic year despite the unprecedented pandemic. From the start of their reign in August, they have had the absolute honour of representing Oliver. They are deeply grateful that the Town of Oliver and the Oliver Ambassador Program has supported them throughout their time as Oliver Ambassadors. The Oliver Ambassador’s loved volunteering at numerous local events, and their favourite events were the Canada Day Drive-Thru, Festival of the Grape, and the Town Light-Up. The group participated in multiple workshops along with their fellow candidates; they learned shadow boxing, finance, healthy living, and much more. The Ambassadors have painted many faces, cleaned, greeted, served, given smiles, and spoken at many local events. Sharon, Myaia, Kael, and Phat had the pleasure of traveling and attending pageants around B.C representing the Town of Oliver. Although a global pandemic happened, they are grateful that they had the opportunity to be an Oliver Ambassador.

2019 Oliver Ambassador Sharon Grewal said,

“Since the start of the year, it’s been a rollercoaster. All the amazing, fun memories will forever be cherished. I loved the idea of meeting new people and being involved in my community at local events. Despite not having the opportunity to travel as much due to the pandemic, we were still able to connect with the other royalty around BC through the virtual world. I am very grateful to have been crowned with the title of Oliver Ambassador and I would like to thank the Town of Oliver and the Oliver Ambassador Program for such an amazing opportunity.”

2019 Oliver Ambassador Myaia Koenig said,

“This year was very different from last year. It went crazy fast and I wish that I got to do more but the memories I made with this team are ones I will remember forever. Traveling was so fun and I wish we got to do more of it, but due to COVID-19 we weren’t able to travel after March. I am so thankful for the opportunities the town offered me and the program changed me for the better.”

2019 Oliver Ambassador Kael Koteles said,

“What a year it’s been. Though there were restrictions, we still made the most of every moment. Despite the limitations, it’s been the ride of a lifetime and I’m so grateful to have taken a part in this amazing experience. My experience of traveling was incredible, and the memories we made, I will cherish forever. I learned lots and grew significantly thanks to the Oliver Ambassador Program. Thank you for the opportunity of a lifetime.”

2019 Oliver Ambassador Phat Thai said,

“This was a great year despite COVID-19 restrictions. Before the restrictions, I got the chance to travel around B.C. representing Oliver while making great memories and new friends. I loved having the chance to help the community and getting to know everyone. This program has given me many life skills that will help in the future and has allowed me to gain more self-confidence. I am so grateful for having the opportunity to be an Oliver Ambassador. I’m leaving as a better person with three new best friends and many more. I want to thank the Town of Oliver and the Oliver Ambassador Program for everything you have done for us.”

Picture and story submitted by Lori Martine