Oliver woman could be sentenced in April

The former treasurer of the Oliver Elementary School PAC plead guilty Monday at Penticton to stealing from the Parents Advisory Commitee’s bank accounts.

Belinda Yorke, 47, admitted in B.C. Supreme Court to one count of theft over $5,000 between June 1, 2016, and June 11, 2018.

CCC 334 (a)

Punishment for theft: every one who commits theft (a) if the property stolen is a testamentary instrument or the value of what is stolen is more than $5,000, is guilty of an offence

She was charged in September 2019 – triggered by a complaint that Yorke had misappropriated funds from the PAC’s bank account.

The probe involved the B.C. Gaming Policy Enforcement Branch.

Yorke is due back in court April 27 – after completion of a pre-sentence report.

Source: Court records online and files from Penticton Herald

CCC – Criminal Code of Canada