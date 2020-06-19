Oliver trending towards city status

As you are likely aware, under the Police Act (the Act) the provincial government is responsible for providing police services to municipalities under 5,000 population and unincorporated areas. The Province provides these services through the RCMP Provincial Service. Also, under the Act, a municipality with a population greater than 5,000 is responsible for providing and funding police services within its municipal boundaries. The Canada Census is used to determine whether a municipality has crossed this threshold. The next Canada Census will take place in 2021, the results of which are anticipated for release in early 2022.

Ministry staff proactively monitor population estimates published annually by BC Stats to

identify municipalities which are projected to exceed 5,000 population. I am writing to advise you that based on early analysis of these estimates, the Town of Oliver is trending towards exceeding 5,000 population in the 2021 Canada Census.

Municipality :Oliver

2015 4965

2016 5057

2017 5335

2018 5377

2019 5384

2021 Projection 5495

I encourage the Town to plan for the responsibility of providing policing services and the financial impacts this responsibility entails. Staff will continue to monitor and keep you informed as new information becomes available, and as we refine our population projections.

Brenda Butterworth-Carr

Assistant Deputy Minister

Branch – Policing and Security