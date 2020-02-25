Oliver Town council endorses recommendation of Crime Committee

Southern Okanagan – Community Safety and Crime Prevention Committee (CSCP) based in Oliver

Recommendation: That the Community Safety and Crime Prevention Committee recommend Oliver Council to access supportive funding provided through the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General to establish a Hub Table (CAST) for the south Okanagan.

February 24 – Town of Oliver councilors agreed with recommendation and asked staff to proceed with implementation

What is CAST? – Community Action Support Table – a multi-discipline concept of assisting people needing assistance in the community. Initial contact may be by first responders but quickly moves to a team approach.

Are there downsides to the CAST table? All positive, the table members need to be mindful of privacy to ensure confidentiality of the individual. Once the situation is determined to be an acutely elevated risk then all respective agencies meet and the individual’s personal information remains generic.

Do you see a table being brought to the south Okanagan or partnering with CAST in Penticton? CAST would be able to support a south Okanagan table at any time, does not see it as a challenge. Key agencies include IHA, School District, Ministry of Child Development, RCMP.

How long did it take for CAST to form in Penticton?

How could this committee keep the momentum moving forward and establish in the south Okanagan?

The CAST table received two-days of training and it does take a bit of effort to establish and for table members to be comfortable. The list of agencies involved will be forwarded to the Town of Oliver. It may be better for the south Okanagan to have their own table; sensing that the area is large enough to support. An invitation was extended to CSCP Committee to attend a CAST table meeting.

If establishing a south Okanagan table you may be able to bring agencies in by speaker phone if there is no local representative. CAST is committed to assisting in establishing a south Okanagan table. Expect that Penticton agencies would endorse south Okanagan agencies to participate in a local table.