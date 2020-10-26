Oliver town council briefs

Oliver Ambassadors Presentation – Outgoing 2020 Oliver Ambassadors Phat Thai, Sharon Grewal, Myaia Koenig and Kael Koteles were thanked by Council for their service to the community during their term.

2021 Ambassadors Phi Thai and Anika Franzen-Brown were introduced to Council and officially sworn-in for their tenures by reciting the Oliver Ambassadors Oath of Office.

Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Grant – Unique Heritage Funding Stream – Replacement of Town Hall siding has been identified as needing replacement for a number of years and is contained in the five year capital budget at an estimated cost of $71,000.

Council directed staff to apply for the 100% funding opportunity under the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program Grant. The Province is committing up to $90 million to support community economic resilience, tourism, heritage, and urban and rural economic development projects.

Station Street Revitalization – Survey Results & Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program Grant Funding – The Director of Development Services presented survey and public results regarding the revitalization of Station Street. Ninety percent of respondents supported the idea of a new outdoor plaza and community hub on the Station Street site.

Council approved ‘Option B’ – a Plaza with Pavilion: Community Hub, and directed staff to apply for grant funding through the Province’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program, Community Economic Resilience Stream. The program offers 100% funding for short-term infrastructure revitalization projects. The estimated cost of the Station Street Plaza is $980,000.

2018-2022 Strategic Plan 3rd Quarter Update – Council received a Third-Quarter update on items identified for action in the 2018-2022 Strategic Plan. Progress on the Strategic Plan’s priorities – Community Enhancement (Downtown Revitalization), Social & Environmental

(Affordable Housing), Safety & Security (Safe Communities), and Good Governance (Relationship Building and Regional Aquatic Facility) were advanced during the third quarter.

Outdoor Burning – Council directed staff to bring forward amendments to Fire Control Bylaw 1369 at a future meeting to allow outdoor burning using propane, natural gas and briquettes in a fire receptacle.

Community to Community Forum – Council directed staff to apply for UBCM Community to Community Grant funding to facilitate a meeting in 2021 between the Town of Oliver, Town of

Osoyoos, OIB and RDOS areas A and C.